RUSHVILLE - Bake-A-Rama 2021 will be held in conjunction with the Open Class Home Economics exhibits at the Rush County Fair.
The theme this year is Veggie Delight. Each entry must contain one or more of any form of a vegetable, such as zucchini, squash, radish, carrot, tomato, beet, pumpkin, potatoes, onion, corn and rhubarb.
A grand prize of $50 will be awarded. Prizes for the reserve grand prize, as well as first and second place entries in each class will also be given.
Three items may be entered in each class.
All products must be made by the contestant and must be accompanied by the recipe typed or printed on an 8 ½ x 11-inch sheet of paper.
Please do not include contestant's name with the recipe.
Mixes are allowed only in the miscellaneous category.
Entries will be accepted from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26 at the Root Building on the Rush County Fairgrounds.
The classes are:
1. One (1) cake or four (4) cupcakes
2. Yeast Bread – One (1) loaf or four (4) rolls
3. Four (4) cookies
4. One (1) pie
5. Quick Bread – One (1) loaf or four (4) muffins
6. Miscellaneous: Cobblers, crunches, dumplings, etc. or any item using a mix.
No paper liners are to be used on cupcakes or muffins.
All entries become the property of the Bake-A-Rama Committee and will be sold at approximately 2 p.m., following judging.
The winner will be posted and a portion of each item will be on display during the fair.
The contest is open to any resident of Rush County or member of Rush County Extension Homemakers Clubs.
Bake-A-Rama is sponsored by the Rush County Extension Homemakers and is supported by Kroger, Save-A-Lot and the Rushville Pharmacy.
For more information, call the Rush County Extension Office at (765) 932-5974 or visit their website at www.extension.purdue.edu/rush.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.