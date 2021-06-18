Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds with some storms. High 92F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.