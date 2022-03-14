JEFFERSONVILLE – Small business owner Jim Baker has recently filed to seek the Republican nomination for Congress for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.
A native of New Albany, Jim and his wife Kim now live in Clark County.
Baker said that when elected he will bring a wide breadth of experience and accomplishment to Congress.
He and his wife are the founders of Baker Commercial Real Estate in Jeffersonville, which they established in 2004. He has served as the president of both the Indiana Commercial Board of Realtors and Southern Indiana Realtor Association and is a past Realtor of the Year for both groups.
Baker said he has spent his real estate career focusing on developing Southern Indiana into a hub of industry so future Hoosiers can continue to live, work, and raise a family.
“I’m looking forward to traveling around our district and putting myself forward to my neighbors as a candidate for the Indiana’s 9th District of Congressional Representative. I’m proud to be a Hoosier. It’s where I grew up, lived my entire life, and raised myfamily," he said. "As a conservative Republican, I’ll work to reduce gas prices, inflation, illegal immigration, excessive regulations, mandates, as well as to work towards strengthening our standing in the world and protecting the unborn. Most importantly, I want to make sure our communities have a fighter in Congress. My career as a real estate professional and entrepreneur has been focused on fighting for the people and communities that I love, and that’s what I’ll continue to do in Washington.”
Baker also indicated values my experience prior to real estate as a teacher at Jeffersonville High School and as a member of the Louisville Orchestra. Both, he said, have given him a unique perspective on life.
The 9th Congressional District of Indiana is comprised of all or portions of 18 counties in Southeast Indiana.
