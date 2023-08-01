GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band hosted “Community Day” Saturday evening on the North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School football field.
The event included performances of the band’s 2023 program “I Am Water.” There was also a pie in the face contest, food trucks, raffles and plenty of family fun.
This year’s DCGMB features 46 musicians and Color Guard members from the county’s three high schools under the direction of Reed Ulery (North Decatur), Lisa Cary (Greensburg) and Elijah deWeerdt (South Decatur).
Prior to Saturday’s public preview, everyone involved worked hard to make this year’s show something the youth, their parents, school personnel and the entire Decatur County community can be proud of..
The band marched in two parades this summer, and will give halftime performances at the North vs. South football game Aug. 18 and the Greensburg home football game Aug. 25.
The group continues to rehearse this week with their first major challenge being State Fair Band Day on Friday, Aug. 4
DCGMB has placed in the Sweet 16 every year it has participated in State Fair Band Day. Last year’s “All In” show placed 10th, while the highest finish for the band was 9th (2021, 2017).
Music fans are reminded that there is an ongoing Snap-Raise online fundraiser underway in which those wishing to do so can donate to the band. The link can be found on the Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DecaturCoMB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.