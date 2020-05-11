GREENSBURG – First Financial Foundation is donating more than $75,000 to Decatur County nonprofits to assist with local COVID-19 relief efforts.
“We are committed to helping those who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO. “We're eager to support the outstanding community organizations and nonprofits in our area who are demonstrating tremendous resilience by delivering critical assistance during such a difficult time."
Local recipients include the Decatur County Community Foundation, the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County, Greensburg Meals on Wheels, the Decatur County Department of Human Services and the Decatur County Family YMCA.
“Our community and hospital are so honored to have a friend like we have in First Financial,” Hospital Foundation of Decatur County Director Dennis Fogle said.
“This is so generous of the bank. The thoughtfulness is overwhelming and greatly appreciated,” said Diane Hart-Dawson, executive director of the Decatur County Family YMCA.
The Decatur County Family YMCA will use the funds to maintain its childcare for first responders program and provide meals to children.
"They've always been very supportive of Meals on Wheels in Decatur County and I'm so thankful," local Meals on Wheels Executive Director Diana Robbins said.
With First Financial donating a large portion of Meals on Wheels yearly budget, Robbins said the bank he been a tremendous help this year.
Robbins was also grateful for the support of the Decatur County Memorial Hospital. During the pandemic, Meals on Wheels drivers have had to suspend their daily visits in favor of shorter, no-contact visits with their shut-in clients.
"Some of our clients can only afford one or two meals a week, and we still have to make the trip to them, so with the hospital's help we have been able to bring those clients five meals a week for almost nothing," she said. "They have answered so many prayers for me, and I am always thankful they've been there."
