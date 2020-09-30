GREENSBURG - Area law enforcement officials are seeking the public's help as they continue to look for the suspect involved in the robbery of a local bank Monday morning.
According to Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges, at approximately 9:01 a.m. Monday, a white male standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds, wearing a dark colored baseball-type hat with a logo on its front and white mesh on its side and back, also wearing square-rimmed eye glasses, a black surgical-type mask, a green/blue flannel long-sleeved shirt, tan pants, black shoes with white bottoms, and black surgical-type gloves entered German American Bank at 304 E. 10th 10th Street, Greensburg.
While carrying a file folder, the suspect approached a teller station and produced a note. The note instructed the teller to give him a specific denomination of bills from her station.
Along with other instructions, the suspect implied that he was armed.
After receiving the cash, the suspect gave the teller another note then fled the building on foot, traveling around the building to the west.
The suspect did not speak throughout the encounter.
Anyone with information about the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Steve Barnes at (812) 663-3131 or (812) 593-7131. Please reference case number G20-09331.
