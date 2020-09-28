GREENSBURG – Law enforcement authorities are on the lookout for a male subject who reportedly robbed a local bank early Monday morning.
According to Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges, at 9:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, officers from the Greensburg Police Department were dispatched to German American Bank, 304 E. 10th Street, in reference to a robbery that had occurred.
The suspect involved has been identified as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, of stocky build. Additionally, he was described as wearing a green flannel shirt, black face mask with a black ball cap.
Officers were advised when on scene that a weapon was not displayed.
The male suspect reportedly left the bank on foot and as of midday Monday officers are not aware if a vehicle was involved.
“The Greensburg Police Department is asking anyone in the area who has video footage to call 812-663-3131 and speak with detectives,” Bridges said.
At last report, this case was still active and no other information was available.
