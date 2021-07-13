GREENSBURG – In this year’s Decatur County 4-H Sheep Show, two sheep – “Block Party” and “Addison Rae” – propelled their handler, North Decatur High School junior Hope Barker, to the esteemed title of Supreme Champion above all other competitors in the division.
The daughter of Mike Barker, Hope is slight in stature (she stands roughly 5’4”), but makes up for it with excitement, her love for and knowledge of sheep, her “can do” attitude, and her bright smile.
When she’s asked about her sheep, it’s evident her words are not something she learned from a book, but rather from experience and sink-or-swim hands-on training. These sheep are dear to her, and it shows.
“This one came from Wisconsin and this one came from Illinois,” she said as she gestured to her charges. “They wear these coats (each sheep is covered from head to toe in a canvas coat) because we want to protect their fur. We want to keep them white.”
When Hope talks about her experience in the ring, she is matter-of-fact about the experience, the result of simple know-how from being raised in the livestock business.
And the local Purdue Extension coordinators have done an amazing job for years with Decatur County 4-H youth.
“I’ve just known what to do for a really long time, and I’ve been showing sheep since I was very young so the nerve-racking part is over,” she said.
Her height has definitely been a part of the equation.
“I think what surprised me most about the (sheep) is how big they really are compared to me, because I am not tall by any standard,” she said.
Addison Rae is only 6 months old, so she’ll be getting larger.
And of all things, why name a sheep “Block Party?”
“I’m a really big fan of Purdue, and there’s a girl named Ariana Harrison. She has 25 of Purdue’s records, and so one of them is ‘getting on the blocks’ all throughout her college career. They call her ‘Block Party’ and I just thought that was a really good name for breeding papers.”
For Hope, this is not just a livelihood, a profession, or a way of life – it’s also a whole lot of fun!
