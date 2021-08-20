Friends and well-wishers stopped by the Parks and Rec Department Friday to wish retiring Parks and Recreation Superintendent Bob Barker well upon his retirement after 48 years on the job. Barker was presented with a plaque and a case of Yeungling as a token of their affection. Barker is pictured with his assistant of nearly 40 years, Teresa Kovacich, who will serve as interim director until a a new superintendent has been named.