GREENSBURG — Greensburg Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Bob Barker is retiring after 48 years and 4 months of service to the people of Decatur County.
“I’ve been here so long,” said Barker, a little choked on his words. “This is hard.”
What has he learned?
“You have to be patient if you want to get things done,” he said.
He continued, saying that to complete the Sports Complex took him 10 years of planning and waiting just to get the funding.
“Piece by piece, going around and convincing everyone that this is a need. It got it done, but it took 10 years,” he said. “And there’s a lot of things going in right now, and it’s not all tax payer money. I had a lot of help from people who were willing to pitch in. I told the Park Board three years ago that I was going to be retiring, and I just kept going and going.”
He said that finally, three months ago, he gave them his letter of resignation.
“I think it’s time. I don’t want to be part of the search committee. It’s in their hands and that’s the best way to do it,” he said.
He spoke highly of his assistant, Teresa Kovacich, whose tenure has been nearly as long: 36 years.
“She’s around, and she knows what I’m doing,” he said.
Barker also shared a few thoughts regarding his successor: “It needs to be someone who really cares about the community. This is a good job for a family person who cares about Greensburg and wants to make this their home.”
He also shared his appreciation for the citizens of Greensburg.
“People’ve been good to me, and I appreciate it,” he said.
Barker also said he expects the job description and the salary to change a bit, but admits that it’s been a good job for him and his family.
And what does he plan to do with his time now?
“I have a pond and a lake, golf and grand kids. My health is still decent, so who knows?” he finished.
