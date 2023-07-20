GREENSBURG – South Decatur High School 2023 graduate and 10-year 4-H member Hope Barker won the 49th Annual Tom Swain Showmanship Competition at the Decatur County 4-H Fair Tuesday evening, with South Decatur sophomore Raygan Harrison taking home the Reserve Champion trophy.
Barker is the daughter of Mike and Tiffanee Barker. The Barkers have worked in the sheep industry since 1960.
She has participated in the Tom Swain Showmanship Competition for five years, previously winning the Championship trophy in 2021 and taking home the Reserve Grand Champion honor in 2019. She’s also competed in the National Fall Ewe Futurity and has been in the top five in Showmanship and the All American.
Barker plans to attend Indiana University this fall to pursue a degree in biology with a focus on pre-med.
Harrison is a sophomore at South Decatur, and is considering a career as a dental hygienist after college.
An eighth generation farmer, Raygan grew up around show and production cattle, so she’s learned the value of animal husbandry and how to navigate the agriculture industry.
After the winners were announced, Raygan said she was “really surprised, happy and excited,” while Barker said she was “speechless” and “in shock.”
Judging the Tom Swain Showmanship Competition this year were Dr. Clint Shireman and his wife Megan. The Shiremans reside in LaPorte, Indiana and run Shireman Veterinary Services, providing ambulatory and house veterinarian services.
The Shiremans specialize in food animal medicine with a special focus on surgery. They also serve as the veterinary team for the Indiana Stock Show.
Also competing in the competition were Madalyn Shireman, Olivia Waechter, Hannah Fuel, Ella Kunz, Maddie Brewsaugh, Laney Faris, Charlie Kramer and Evan Graves.
Emceeing the competition was Karen Smith.
