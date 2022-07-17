GREENSBURG- North Decatur senior Hope Barker won the Expert Showmanship award during the 2022 4-H Sheep Show that was held in conjunction with this year’s Decatur County Fair.
Having won that competition five years now, she’s become a formidable opponent in the ring and her comfort and familiarity while showing prove it.
“It feels really good,” Barker said regarding her success.
Barker said she loves competition and showing sheep, and grew up around them at her fathers’ sheep farm.
That’s not an uncommon story for youngsters in Decatur County, but her intensity and mastery over her animals set her apart from many of her peers.
While she’s in the ring, her eyes are constantly on the judge as she ushers her sheep around. She never lets the judge see her looking away.
During the judging process, each handler must “brace” the lamb. When the lamb braces, its muscles flex and tighten up to make the lamb feel firmer. The muscles also appear larger and more defined.
To brace a lamb, the handler stands with the left knee against the lamb’s breastbone. The handler then pushes on the lamb, which encourages the animal to tighten its muscles, creating a more “showy” pose.
“It just makes them look better altogether,” she said.
When the judge inspects each animal, he’s feeling how strong the loin and rack are.
“It’s all about muscle and being able to show you’ve taken good care of your lamb and worked with it,” she explained.
Barker’s lamb for this competition was originally named Clean Freak.
“As I got to know her and we got closer, I changed her name to Material Girl because of the way she prances around the ring – like she owns it!,” Barker said.
And though she plans to compete until she ages out of the program at 21, her plans in life are quite different than one might expect.
“I want to go to the Indiana University School of Medicine,” she said.
