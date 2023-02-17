GREENSBURG – Greensburg Police Detective Steve Barnes is retiring from the GPD and on Monday, February 20, will begin work for the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office, according to GPD Chief Mike McNealy.
Inspired by his father, who served in law enforcement in Zinnia, Ohio, and Rushville, Barnes joined the Police Explorers program in Rushville at the age of 16.
After graduating from high school, he enrolled at Vincennes University, ultimately earning an Associate Degree in Science of Law Enforcement.
He worked as a loss prevention officer from 1991 until 1994, when he was hired by the Indianapolis Public Schools Police Department.
Ranking in the top quarter of his class, he graduated in the 101st class at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, earning an “expert” in his marksman skills and graduating in 1995.
He was hired by the GPD in 1998, and worked his way quickly to a promotion as a First Class Patrolman that same year.
During that time, he did a temporary year-long assignment with Greensburg Investigators while working as a patrolman.
Promoted to Police Sergeant in 2003, he spent the next 12 years patrolling the streets of Greensburg.
In 2004, he was one of the founding members of the Greensburg Police Force Tactical Response team, and served with that team until 2016.
In 2015, he was promoted to Police Investigator II and served there until his promotion to PI I a year later.
Barnes specialty has been child and sex crimes.
A generalist and firearms instructor since 2000, he has assisted in many of the certifications of current GPD officers.
Barnes has completed 1,045 hours of continuing education and amassed many certifications in his career.
“We wish him all the best in his endeavors, and I hope you’ll join me in congratulating Steve on a successful career,” Chief McNealy said.
