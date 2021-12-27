FOUNTAINTOWN - Now that Christmas is over, what is there to do with that live Christmas tree after taking off all the decorations?
Barnyard Party Pals has the answer. Drop off those trees at the Fountaintown location (8437 North 25 West, Fountaintown, IN 46130). Instead of those trees just winding up in the trash bin, Barnyard Party Pals will use the trees for a tasty treat for its barnyard crew.
Barnyard Party Pals has been collecting Christmas trees for four years.
There is a collection area set up at the front of the location. Remember to get all the decorations, lights, ornaments and tinsel off the trees prior to dropping off the trees.
Barnyard Party Pals is a mobile children's petting zoo and pony ride that travels throughout central Indiana and has been in business since 2013. Barnyard Party Pals has a variety of farm animals including goats, sheep, donkeys, ponies and mini zebu cattle. There is even a dromedary camel.
According to the Barnyard Party Pals website, Barnyard Party Pals and is a fun, educational and petting zoo experience allowing up-close interaction with the animals.
Barnyard Party Pals is perfect for special events like school outings, birthday parties, fairs, festivals, company picnics and live nativities.
There are many options and packages for your 2022 event. For more information on Barnyard Party Pals, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BarnyardPartyPals/, webpage at www.barnyardpartypals.weebly.com or call (317) 696-8419. You can also email at barnyardpartypals.luke@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.