GREENSBURG - Saturday afternoon, the Greensburg community will come together at Eagles Aerie #927 to raise money for local resident Gary Barrett.
Recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Barrett does not have life insurance. His family and friends are partnering with the local Eagles to raise funds to help pay for care and eventual funeral expenses for Barrett and his wife, Darlena.
"Many people don't know how much charity work we do for other people," said volunteer Aerie Secretary Robin Cain. "That's really what we're all about: helping people."
The Eagles organization has an interesting history.
Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international organization founded Feb. 6, 1898, in Seattle, Washington, by a group of six theater owners.
Originally comprised of those engaged in one way or another in the performing arts, the Eagles grew and claimed credit for establishing the Mother's Day holiday in the United States as well as the "impetus for Social Security."
Their lodges are known as "aeries." An aerie in nature is the lofty nest of any bird of prey including eagles and hawks. The name was chosen to represent the lofty ideals with which the original six founded the organization, called to mind by the nests the noble birds build in the towering canopy covering major forests across the world.
Early meetings were held on local theater stages. After taking care of business, attendees rolled out a keg of beer and enjoyed social time. As numbers grew, participants selected the bald eagle as the official emblem and changed the name to "The Fraternal Order of Eagles."
In April 1898, the membership formed a Grand Aerie, secured a charter, and developed a constitution and by-laws, with John Cort (one of the original six theatre owners) elected the Eagles' first president.
Interestingly enough, touring theater troupes were credited with much of the Eagles' rapid growth, establishing upwards of 1,400 branch memberships by 1920.
Most early members were actors, stagehands and playwrights, who carried the Eagles story as they toured across the United States and Canada. The organization's appeal is also attributed to its funeral benefits (no Eagle was ever knowingly buried in a potter's field), the provision of an aerie physician, and other membership benefits.
The Eagles have provided support for medical centers across the United States and Canada to build and provide research on medical conditions. Every year, they raise millions of dollars to combat heart disease and cancer, help children with disabilities, and uplift the aged and infirm.
According to their website (www.foe.com), "people helping people" is a statement that guides the charitable actions of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and has led the Eagles to donate more than $100 million annually.
As part of the charitable philosophy, the Eagles give back 100 percent of the contributions received in the form of grants. All administrative costs are paid by the international organization through membership dues.
The Memorial Foundation, which was founded in 1946, regularly supports medical research projects like the Eagles Diabetes Research Center in Iowa. The "Bridge to the Cure" is a not-for-profit seeking to fund experimental drug research to combat diabetes. The Eagles Memorial Foundation, which supports children (including those legally adopted) of members who die while serving their country or at work, is another philanthropic example.
In 1959, the FOE began construction on a retirement home for elderly members in Bradenton, Florida. Today this home is part of Eagle Village, where there are other facilities available to the elderly.
In the 1970s, the FOE joined environmentalists in efforts to save the bald eagle from extinction. They lent their efforts to help the golden eagle as well.
Tickets to the Barrett benefit on Saturday, which starts at 4 p.m., are $15 for adults or $5 for children 10 and under and are available at the Aerie, 920 E. Main Street, Greensburg.
Tickets include a pulled pork meal with sides and tickets to a raffle and door prizes.
Questions about the event, Eagles membership or charitable events at local Eagles Aerie #927 should be directed to Cain at 812-663-3584 or emailed to robinelainecain896@gmail.com.
