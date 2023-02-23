COLUMBUS - Tuesday, February 21, Troopers from the Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Columbus man on numerous charges related to the possession of child pornography after serving a search warrant at his Bartholomew County residence.
According to the Indiana State Police, the investigation began in September 2022 after a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detectives determined that images depicting child pornography had been possessed by Kevin Ray Batman, 61, of rural Bartholomew County.
The investigation led to troopers obtaining a search warrant for Batman's residence. During the search warrant being served, additional evidence of possession of child pornography/child exploitation was located.
Batman was arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was incarcerated on initial charges of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony (seven counts) and possession of child pornography, a Level 4 felony (one count).
