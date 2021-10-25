BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy group held their second “Skate Jam” Saturday under the umbrellas.
The free-will donation event featured a skating course, costume contests and skate challenges.
All donations went toward building a local skatepark.
BASA has partnered with the City of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation to bring an opportunity for creative outdoor physical activity to the community of Batesville.
Construction on a 10,000 square foot skating area is set to begin in spring 2022. BASA plans to stop raising funds in January 2022 to allow Hunger Skateparks to complete the skatepark design based on the funding raised.
The skatepark may be larger than 10,000 square feet if the group exceeds their fundraising goal of $350,000. The funds are currently at about $258,000.
Organizer Amy Glaser Carpenter said the group will build the biggest skatepark they can afford with the funds they raise should they exceed their goal. Construction may also begin sooner than expected if the goal is met before the planned fundraiser halting in January.
