GREENSBURG – Omega Chapter of the Tri Kappa Sorority will host its 14th annual Basket/Bag Bingo Night Thursday, October 20, at the Knights of Columbus Hall on W. Main Street.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the first bingo game will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Admission tickets are $20 at the door, which includes a 15-page bingo booklet with three games on each page, and an entry to be drawn for door prizes which are drawn after each of the 15 bingo games.
Bingo prize bags/baskets and contents are sponsored and donated by several local businesses.
Pizza King pizza, snacks, drinks, and homemade cookies provided by Tri Kappa Associates will all be available for purchase. The Knights of Columbus asks that no outside food or drinks be brought inside the hall.
Experienced bingo players can also purchase extra bingo booklets at a cost of $10 each. Raffle tickets for a 50/50 drawing and “Money Tree” will also be sold; one ticket for $1 or six tickets for $5.
Tri Kappa Sorority, founded in 1901, is a statewide, non-profit, philanthropic women’s organization whose mission is to promote charity, culture and education in the community.
As in years past, proceeds from the event will fund Tri Kappa scholarships and grants that the sorority gives back to the community.
Seats are limited to 325, so if you did not purchase a pre-sale ticket from a Tri Kappa member for $15 you should arrive early to ensure that you get a seat.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.