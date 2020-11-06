BATESVILLE – Below is a list of Batesville’s 2020 holiday festivities:
Holiday Open House: Shop Till You Drop: Kick-off to PassPort Giveaway – $500, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. Sponsored by Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Community Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, downtown bike park.
Letters to Santa: Nov. 27 – Dec. 23. Drop off at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus dropbox.
Elf on a Shelf coming to Main Street: Nov. 27 – Dec. 20. Contact @batesvillemainstreet for more information.
Holiday Lights at Liberty: Nov. 27 – Jan. 3. Open daily after dusk at Liberty Park. A BAAC QR code is available for local music.
BAAC Christmas caroling in Batesville: Every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. from Nov. 27th – Dec. 19th. QR Code available for locations.
Batesville Area Historical Society: All Aboard train exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday.
Santa Drive-by: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 5. Map available @BatesvilleAreaChamber.
KSLA Festival of Lights: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 12 at Brum Woods.
Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce: Santa 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12. Starts at the downtown bike park.
Gibson Theatre Free Holiday Movies: Starting at 2 p.m. every Saturday until Janurary 2. Sponsored by Mayor’s Youth Council
For more information, visit www.batesvillein.com/events or call 812-934-3101.
All events are subject to change. Please follow CDC/state/local COVID-19 guidelines.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.