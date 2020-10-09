BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice gave a proclamation during the ceremony declaring Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 as Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Day in the city.
“Being told you're appreciated is one of the most uplifting things you can hear. First, I want to thank all the chamber members, my amazing staff, Melissa Tucker, and Elizabeth Hall and our board of directors,” Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Miller said. “We are so fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and strong community. I know that so much has changed in a short period of time - the world around us, our neighborhoods, gathering spaces, the places we work and worship.”
According to Mayor Bettice’s proclamation, the chamber was founded in 1920 by the Batesville Businessmen’s Association. The name Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce was adopted in 1948.
The chamber was founded to provide financial management services to its members. Its first board of directors included Fred Ritter, George Johanning, Niel McCallum, A.W. Romweber, A.C. Foster and Roman Meyers.
“The chamber of commerce has survived the Great Depression, several wars and most recently a global pandemic, COVID-19, never failing to provide services, resources and leadership to its members and the community to ensure long-term success,” Mayor Bettice said in his proclamation. “As the chamber moves forward from Model T’s to mobility, I invite you to celebrate this remarkable milestone with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce as they unveil the next century of innovation, business programs and public policy. We are proud and honored for their continued support of our local community.”
The chamber, which has approximately 240 members, provides benefits and services including gift certificates, ribbon cutting ceremonies, new resident packets, bulk mail permits, a community events calendar, postcard mailer, an eblast newsletter and numerous marketing opportunities.
The chamber develops a Community Guide Book annually. The book includes information regarding Batesville’s schools, healthcare, lodging, entertainment, dining, retail and categorizes businesses by sector.
“Taking Care of Business” is another program the chamber will soon launch. This program will highlight each chamber member.
In the coming years, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will continue to provide leadership, create partnerships and maintain its relationships to provide economic growth to the local community.
“Life in the midst of this pandemic has sparked fear, frustration and anxiety all around. It's easy for distractions, criticism and stress to creep in,” Miller said. “I say be kind anyway because during this unprecedented time, there is nothing more important than ensuring the health and safety of our community and workforce. Please continue to support your local businesses, community organizations, schools and health professionals.”
