Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 update

BATESVILLE – COVID-19 cases in Indiana have doubled each week for the past four weeks, prompting Governor Eric Holcomb to announce the re-implementation of restrictions designed to reduce the deadly virus spread.
Holcomb has replaced Stage 5 with a set of requirements for counties depending on their community spread.
Each Wednesday, the state categorizes counties based on weekly positivity and number of cases per 100,000 residents. Ripley and Franklin Counties are both in orange, with moderate to high spread, which means we must limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.
Governor Holcomb also stated that each business must have a COVID-19 plan provided to each employee and posted publicly. The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce has created a flyer for local businesses to post publicly. Contact the chamber with any questions or concerns.
Information provided by Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce
