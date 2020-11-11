BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday (November 13), which kicks off the chamber’s Holiday Passport and Guessing Game event.
Those interested in participating should first visit the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce to pick up a Holiday Passport for a chance to win $500 chamber gift certificates and weekly prizes from participating businesses. A grand prize drawing will be held on Friday, December 18.
There are two ways to enter the drawing.
Shoppers can purchase items at any of the participating businesses and receive a stamp on their passport for each $10 they spend. Return passports by Thursday, Dec. 17 with all 10 stamps back to the chamber (301 Shopping Village) for a chance to win.
Those interested can also attempt to guess the number of candy pieces in a jar displayed at the chamber office. Guesses will be placed on the star at the top of a tree in the office.
Santa hours and participating businesses
Residents can also visit Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday outside of the chamber. Santa and Buddy the Elf will make appearances outside of participating businesses from 4 to 8 p.m.
Participating businesses include:
Downtown Area - Batesville Area Chamber and Phi Beta Psi Sorority (301 Shopping Village), Batesville Liquor Store (315 Shopping Village), Twice Blessed Resale (147 Batesville Shopping Village), Tri-State Artisans (141 Batesville Shopping Center), Schmidt Bakery from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. (125 Village Square), Hertel Shoe Store from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (118 E. Boehringer St.), The Galley and Annabel’s Sweet Treats (16 E. Boehringer St.), Concepts Custom Framing and Gifts (200 N. Walnut St.), The Old Schubox (213 N. Walnut St.), Aunt Bea’s Gifts and Gypsy Soul (209 N. Walnut St.), The Bookshelf (101 North Walnut St.), Walnut Street Variety Shop (33 N. Main St.), Bird in a Tree and Blue Mum Soap (29 N. Main St.), The Sherman Shop (16 E. George St.), Batesville Area Historical Society from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (15 W. George St.), Daffodilly’s Flowers and Gifts (1 E. George St.), Geis Electronics (11 E. George St.), The Stitch In time (19 E. George St.), Amack’s Well (103 E. George St.), Sharper Image from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (209 S. Main St.), Megan’s Amazing Deals (120 S. Depot St.), Romweber Marketplace and Big Four Cafe (7 S. Eastern Ave.) B Inspired Yoga Studio (304 E. Pearl St.)
Surrounding Area - Weberding Carving Shop from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (1230 State Rd. 46 E.), Hidden Beauty Salon from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (2 N. Huntersville), Guys and Gals Quarters from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (22 Saratoga Dr.), Relaxiere Sleep Shop from 11 .m. to 6 p.m. (24 Saratoga Dr.), Shear Magic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (108 N. Huntersville Rd.), St. Joseph Shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (9374 Northside Dr. #H)
Event sponsors include Batesville Tool & Die, BatesvilleOnline, Daily News, Duke Energy, FCN Bank, Gehring, Inc., Hillenbrand & Batesville, Hillrom, Ivy Tech Community College, Izzy’s at Hillcrest, LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria, Mercy Health, S & B Driving School, Skyline Chili, St. Andrews Health Campus, Water-Tek and WRBI 103.9
For more information, visit the chamber’s website (www.batesvillein.com) or contact the chamber by phone at 812-934-3101 or by email at chamber@batesvillein.com.
