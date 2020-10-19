BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is offering 10 percent off 2021 memberships with a signed commitment letter during its membership drive, which lasts until Friday, Oct. 30.
“We understand how difficult this year has been and we want to help new and existing members,” Executive Director of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Tricia Miller said. “No payment is necessary. Just email chamber@batesvillein.com for a commitment application. Payments will not be due until January 31st, 2021 or we can step up a payment plan as well.”
The chamber will launch its new initiative “Taking Care of Business” to help local businesses and organizations recover from the impact of COVID-19.
“We will be highlighting every business and organization that is a chamber member by sectors,” Miller said. “We want our community to know that shopping and staying local is vital to our businesses.”
Miller said visitors to Batesville most often request a brochure and map highlighting area restaurants and shops.
The chamber will also soon launch a dining and shopping guide to direct visitors to the area to local restaurants and shops.
“Even with COVID, we still had families in for weddings that had never been to our community,” Miller said. “This brochure will also help when we have traveling sports teams in the area and just visitors that are here for the day.”
Questions may be directed to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at 812-934-6101.
