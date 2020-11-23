BATESVILLE - Small businesses have taken an enormous hit from the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak and we don’t want small businesses to fail.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce created step by step guides to quickly help small businesses access the financial aid they needed, and we sent out resources to better understand the relief available to them.
When the news about the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out, the U.S. Chamber partnered up with MetLife and they did a survey that was released on April 3rd. We were lucky that the Batesville Area businesses survived with help from loans and grants, but it came with a painful price. This poll revealed across the U.S.:
- 43 percent of small businesses said they are 3-6 months from permanently shutting down.
- 54 percent of small business owners now rate the overall health of the U.S. economy as “poor”.
- 30 percent reduced their hours of operations and 84% reduced employees’ salaries or hours.
- Over 50 percent of our small businesses had to shut down at one point.
Then we started reopening and small business owners had cautious optimism about the future despite concerns about a resurgence of the coronavirus. All our local businesses that temporarily closed were able to reopen.
Still, most the businesses had concerns about financial hardship due to the prolonged closures. Though our small businesses are pressing onward, two-thirds of our businesses are concerned about having to close again especially with those that had to shut down in the Spring.
Our businesses did act and bought extra PPE, updated their social media pages and increased their e-commerce or digital payments options.
Now that our counties are in Red, our small businesses fear another shutdown. They have already seen a significant decrease in sales even when we went to Orange.
Our businesses have told us that they may need to reduce staffing, business hours and may even need to shut down if they continue to see a severe impact in their business. Some the businesses reported:
- A shortage of supplies and prices for supplies tripled in price.
- Jobs were cancelled or postponed.
- Staff did not return after we reopened, struggling to find qualified employees.
- Classes were cancelled for a long period and it’s a struggle to get customers to come back.
- Businesses cannot even get merchandise to sell because it’s not available. No equipment=no sales.
- Some businesses had every event cancelled, so no cash flow.
- Since a lot of businesses are not going to the office, this is affecting the hospitality and dry-cleaning businesses. Their business is down 40 percent - 80 percent.
- People are not traveling so this affects travel, retail, restaurants, and hotel businesses.
- Cancelled events meant that businesses had to give refunds.
The road ahead is uncertain, but there are signs of optimism. Businesses are still applying for grants and loans to survive.
People ask me what I can do to help. I tell them, “please support your local businesses”. Order take-out from restaurants, call our retail shops and see when they are the slowest so you can come into their establishment during those hours.
If you don’t feel comfortable then buy a gift certificate. Here at the Batesville Area Chamber we have over 160 businesses that accept the Chamber gift certificates and we will mail them to you.
You can go to www.batesvillein.com to see which businesses participate in the gift certificate program or call us at 812-934-3101. Our slogan has been-Together We Thrive! #ShopSmall #EatLocal.
We need to rally around our small businesses now. For years they have supported our community by giving to local charities, clubs, schools, etc.… Now is the time to return the favor.
- Information provided by Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Miller
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.