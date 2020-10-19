BATESVILLE - Last Friday (Oct. 16), a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for newly renovated exterior of the Batesville Area Historical Society museum. It also signified the grand opening of the historical society's "All Aboard" train display.

The historical society's original curator, Jean Struewing and her husband, Ham as well Mayor Mike Bettice cut the ribbon.
 
Also present were Carolyn Dieckmann, current museum curator, museum board members and members of the chamber of commerce.
 
Visit the museum to see its new look and to see the train display. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. tonoon on Saturday.
 
Those interested can also call to set up a special viewing by calling 812-932-0999. Admission is a free will donation.
 
- Information provided 

