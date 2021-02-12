Batesville author publishes second children's book

BATESVILLE - Batesville resident Sabrina Andonegui recently wrote a children’s picture book titled Daddy Calls Me Happy Bunny.
“When I had my kids I decided to start working with little kids in development. I worked with them for maybe three or four years, with babies and toddlers,” Andonequi said.
Andonegui earned a degree in psychology from the Universidad Intercontinental in Mexico City, which is where she is from.
Andonegui and her family moved to the United States in 2012.
She’s worked in human resources much of her life. Her husband works for Batesville Tool and Die.
“We came here and I decided to be in my house with my kids and learn a lot about the culture because it was too different for us,” Andonegui said. “For me it has been difficult to manage the emotions so I started to study a lot about that.”
Andonegui studied emotional intelligence, mindfulness and other related topics. As she studied, she applied what she learned when working with her children.
“It started to work for me and for my kids. I decided to share this with moms,” Andonegui said.
Andonegui shared her knowledge with the Batesville group called Mom to Mom. She held workshops, but wanted to do more.
“I wanted to share my ideas also with the kids. I decided the best way to do that was with a picture book. The kid and the parent are reading together and can talk about the things they are reading in the book,” Andonegui said.
Andonegui published her first book Even Teddy Bear’s Get Mad in 2018. The book focuses on the topic of anger and the idea it is ok to be angry when the emotion is expressed correctly.
“My idea was to share the idea of anger is ok. Everybody teaches that anger is bad, that it is not good to be angry,” Andonegui said. “I thought it was important for the kids and for the parents to know that it is ok to be angry. We just need to know how to be angry. The book was a little bit about that and the good ways to be angry and use anger for our own good.”
She also read her book at local schools.
Her new book Daddy Calls Me Happy Bunny is based in part on Andonegui’s experience in life. This book focuses on happiness.
“I think most of the time, kids think that they need to be happy all the time. Besides that, they need to make the people around them happy,” Andonegui said. “That is overwhelming for the kids and it is just impossible. So I want the kids to know that we can have all emotions and they are all ok.”
In the book, the main character sings a song to feel happy. Miss Shannon from Miss Shannon's Music Studio in Batesville helped Andonegui put the notes to the song together for kids to sing as they read the book.
Andonegui’s daughter, who attends Batesville High School, illustrated Daddy Calls Me Happy Bunny.
“It was a good learning process for her. I feel proud of her,” Andonegui said.
Andonegui includes additional parental resources at the end of both of her books where she shares more details to help parents and children. This also provides questions for parents to discuss with their children.
Writing process
It took Andonegui a year to write Daddy Calls Me Happy Bunny.
“It takes a lot of time,” Andonegui said. “So, this book is about happiness. I knew I wanted to share that we can not be happy all the time, but I didn’t know exactly what I wanted.”
Most of her ideas come to her when she is walking her dog.
“I’m walking my dog and I start to have ideas in my mind. So I run to my house and I write some ideas in my notebooks,” Andonegui said.
She sits at her computer and writes her ideas in Spanish most of the time. She will often close her computer for 10 to 15 days before coming back and re-reading her work.
“I have fresh ideas and I change things. I might take out a lot of information that is not important and redo some and close it again,” Andonegui said. “Then I share it with my family and friends. They give me their own ideas. I close the computer and open it like 12 times. That is how it works for me.”
Where to buy Andonegui's book
Daddy Calls Me Happy Bunny may be purchased at Pen It! Publications’ website (https://penitpublications.com/product/daddy-calls-me-happy-bunny-by-sabrina-andonegui/), The Bookshelf in Batesville, Bird In a Tree Boutique in Batesville, Rainbow Books, Gifts and Flowers in Greensburg and Amazon.com
Andonegui is also available for book signings and personal appearances as her schedule allows. Contact her at 812-363-3301 or sabjorg@yahoo.com.
Andonegui is proud of her work and the fact she is sharing something she believes in with the world and her children. She admits publishing her book was not an easy task, but she wanted to teach her kids they could do anything.
“Life is not easy, but if you really have something in your mind and you work with it, you can make it happen,” Andonegui said. “I want my kids to know that can happen to them too and that they can work for the things they really believe in and they can make them happen.”
