BATESVILLE – Mayor Mike Bettice has announced plans for the city’s “big trash” collection schedule for 2023.
For city residents with Rumpke service, Rumpke will collect up to 10 large items (material too large to fit in a garbage can/heavier than 75 pounds) on the following Saturdays in 2023: February 4, May 6, August 5 and November 4, beginning at 5 a.m.
Citizens are encouraged to set their disposable items out the evening before to ensure that items are not missed.
Acceptable Items Include:
• old clothing
• furniture, bedsprings & mattresses (must be covered in cellophane/plastic), etc.
• old rugs, carpet pieces only, no rolls (not weighing more than 75 lbs.)
• rubber hose
• appliances (washers, dryers)
• insulation
• cans or buckets, totally cleaned and dry
• paint cans (must be dried paint)
Unacceptable Items Include:
• No electronic devices containing mercury (TV’s, computers, microwaves, cell phones, etc.)
• No building and construction materials (bricks, etc.)
• No remodeling materials (interior/exterior)
• No car body parts including wheels and tires
• No steel or metal framing
• No tree limbs, grass clippings or leaves
- No landscape materials
TV’s, computers (and monitors), microwaves, and all other electronics may be dropped off for a fee at the Batesville Area Recycle Center, 616 John Street, Batesville. Operating hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call 812-801-9099 with questions.
