BATESVILLE - The Batesville Board of Works reviewed the EMS agreement between the City of Batesville and Ripley County at its monthly meeting, which occurred Monday, Dec. 14.
The board of works voted to approve a three year EMS agreement between the City of Batesville and Ripley County. The agreement will begin Jan. 1, 2021 and run through Dec. 31, 2023 and is structured the same way as the last agreement.
The board of works also reviewed parking lot closure requests from local organizations.
The Batesville Farmers Market Organization requested to use the Village Green parking lot from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday mornings from May 1 to October 30. This is an annual request.
The Batesville Area Arts Council requested to use the Village Green parking lot from June 7 to October 25 for its Umbrella Sky project. The arts council wants to install 15 feet tall umbrellas at the location, which would be suspended by steel and wire trusses.
Margaret Mary Health requested to use the Memorial Building parking lot from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 for its Drug Take-Back program.
The board of works voted to approve all three parking lot closure requests.
The Batesville Board of Works will meet again prior to the next city council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at the Memorial Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.