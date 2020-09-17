BATESVILLE — The Batesville Board of Works met Monday evening (September 14) prior to the city council meeting and approved requests from the public.
The board approved Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) Amy Streator’s request to use the Village Square parking lot for the RCCF Youth Outreach event Chalktoberfest. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Batesville Memorial Public Library requested to close Elm Street towards Hillenbrand Avenue to Schrader Street for its Great Pumpkin Storywalk event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. The board approved the library’s request.
The American Legion requested to host its Annual Halloween Parade from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The board approved the request pending approval from the Ripley County Health Department.
This event and Trick-Or-Treating present a challenge with the COVID-19 situation according to Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice. The city is waiting for recommendations from the Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to handle Trick-Or-Treating and related events.
The board of works approved a year long lease agreement between the city and Earthtek Environmental, LLC. The Batesville company is in the process of building a prototype system that combines various technologies to make the wastewater treatment process more efficient.
Earthtek Environmental, LLC will borrow wastewater from the city to test its prototype and in turn will pay a fee and reimburse the city for its electrical usage.
A representative from Earthtek Environmental, LLC said the company builds wastewater treatment systems all over the world. To the company’s knowledge, no other company has tried to build the type of system that it is working on.
An option to extend the lease agreement beyond one year is in place if both parties agree.
