BATESVILLE — The Batesville Board of Works and Batesville City Council met Monday, Nov. 9).
Board of works
The Batesville Board of Works voted to approve a three year bid from Rumpke Waste and Recycling (city’s current contractor) to cover the city’s garbage and recycling services. The contract will include the following rates for the three year period:
2021 - $13.75 per month, per household
2022 - $14.10 per month, per household
2023 - $14.45 per month, per household
Rumpke’s current rate to provide garbage and recycling services to the city is $13.10 per month, per household.
City council
Last month Bruce Rippe of Park Avenue Realty came to the city council to request stop signs be put on the intersection of Pearl and Depot Streets and then also on the intersection of South and Depot Streets.
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said the city will look into doing a traffic study to see if adding cross walks to the intersections mentioned above would be mutually beneficial to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
The speed limit on Pearl Street between Park and Eastern Avenues was also lowered from 30 to 20 miles per hour.
The council then held a public hearing for the possible annexation of 19.7 acres of agricultural ground that is bounded by State Road 129 on the East and Bischoff Road on the South.
The council then held the first hearing for Resolution 8-2020, which relates to adopting the fiscal plan for the annexation of the property. The city council voted to adopt Resolution 8-2020.
The plan includes no costs to the city. The city already provides fire and police services to the property. The land developer must add any utilities to the property.
The Batesville Advisory Planning Commission gave its recommendation to the city council to approve the annexation of the property during its meeting on Thursday, August 6.
The council then heard the first reading of Ordinance 11-2020, which would allow for the annexation of the property mentioned above.
The council approved Resolution 9-2020, which allowed for the transfer of monies in four dormant funds (now closed) to the city’s Rainy Day Fund. The amount transferred from the dormant funds to the Rainy Day Fund totalled $27,665.62.
Batesville Main Street Executive Director Tina Longstreth updated the city council on the organization’s Patronicity Campaign. The campaign seeks to bring two or three outdoor gathering spaces to the downtown area.
Batesville Main Street met its goal of raising $50,000 to receive a matching grant from Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
The organization expanded its goal to $85,000 to most likely include a third green/gathering space.
Longstreth said she will present more information to the council at a later date. Construction of the gathering spaces should be completed in spring of 2021.
Mayor’s report
Mayor Bettice said COVID-19 continues to spread within the Batesville community. He has been monitoring COVID-19 cases online by ZIP Code.
According to the mayor, the ZIP Code 47006 had 126 total COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 14. This total increased by 116 positive cases within the past four weeks and currently stands at 242 cases
A total of 44 positive COVID-19 cases were reported last week alone.
Prior to October 14, it took eight months for the ZIP Code 47006 to get up to 126 cases.
The mayor said it is important to do your part to protect your neighbors and friends. He asks community residents to wear a mask, wash hands regularly, avoid touching your face, stay 6 feet away from those you don’t live with, cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow and stay home if you feel sick (self quarantine and seek medical assistance).
The COVID-19 testing center at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood is still open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments may be set up online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting, over the phone or walk-ins are accepted.
The Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Taskforce received a $250,000 grant to help local businesses who’ve been impacted by COVID-19. The taskforce is in the process of scoring recovery requests and will provide an announcement in the next couple of weeks.
Mayor Bettice said the city’s water plant is over 50 percent complete. The project should be completed sometime in early 2021.
The city is in the process of installing backup emergency generators at the street department and Memorial Building. Once completed, backup generators will have been installed in all city operated buildings.
Event updates
The Veterans Day Parade was cancelled due to COVID-19. Mayor Bettice thanked all those serving in the military and those who have served in the past.
A scaled back version of the annual community tree lighting at the Bike Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
Holiday Lights at Liberty, a drive through lights display, will be open daily after dusk from November 27 to January 3, 2021. A QR Code for music is available at the Batesville Arts Council website (www.baacindiana.org).
The arts council will also hold “Caroling in Our Town” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from November 27 through December 19. A QR Code is available on the arts council website for caroling locations.
The Batesville Historical Society “All Aboard” train exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The exhibit will also be open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
A Letters to Santa dropbox is available at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce building located at 301 Shopping Village.
Batesville Main Street’s “Elf on a Shelf coming to Main Street” event is scheduled from November 27 through December 20. For more information, visit Batesville Main Street’s Facebook page.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Drive-By is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Maps for the event are available on the chamber’s Facebook page.
The Kiwanis Student Leadership Association will hold its annual Festival of Lights event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec.11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 at Brum Woods.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Santa 5K Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Bike Park downtown.
Mayor Bettice mentioned the board of works and city council meetings may return to a virtual format due to COVID-19. However, the city’s goal is to hold the next meetings in person as scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 in the City Council Chambers at the Memorial Building.
