BATESVILLE – Below is a list of the upcoming events in and around Batesville.
Now through Dec. 15 – The Chamber Holiday Passport Promotion to support local businesses begins! Pick up your passport at the Chamber at 301 Shopping Village or at one of their participating businesses. For every $10 spent, you will receive a stamp. When you spend $100, turn in your stamped card to the Chamber office for a chance to win $300 (first place), $150 (second place) or $50 (third) in chamber checks. Entries are unlimited.
Dec. 9 – View the Polar Express in your PJ’s at 6 p.m. at the Gibson Theatre. This is a free event sponsored the Batesville Friends of the Library.
Dec. 9 through 11– Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are hosting their Holiday Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. New and almost new books and media, perfect for holiday gifts, will be wrapped free of charge if you wish.
Dec. 9 – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA hosts their “Candy Cane Lane” event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bring your camera to take your child’s photo with Santa, then create a craft and write a letter to Santa at this free event.
Dec. 10 and 11 – St. Anthony is hosting their annual Live Nativity from 5 to 9 p.m. Sweet treats and hot beverages will be available. Come enjoy a manger scene with live animals and Christmas carols!
Dec. 10 through 12 – The KSLA Festival of Lights will take place in Liberty Park this year. This free event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. with live entertainment nightly in the pavilion. In order of the hour they perform from earliest to latest, Southeastern Indiana Dance Studio, The Reys and Marisa Fullenkamp will perform Friday; BHS Singers, BHS Band and BIS 5th Grade Choir will perform Saturday; and Austin Balser, Eureka Band and St. Louis Choir will perform Sunday. BHS Key Club is hosting a coat drive nightly, photo opportunities, refreshments and crafts will be provided.
Dec. 11 – Enjoy “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie for free sponsored by the Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville and Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council. The movie begins at 2 p.m. at the Gibson Theatre.
Dec. 11 – The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are hosting a free presentation of “The Nutcracker Ballet” performed by the Cincinnati Kinderballet at 3 p.m. at the Batesville Middle School Commons. Space is limited, so please register to reserve your spot at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 12 – Southeastern Indiana Dance, Inc. will be celebrating their 15th anniversary at 2 p.m. at East Central High School. The free performance is open to the public.
