BATESVILLE — Listed below are the events and meetings in the near future. If there is anything that is not listed and should be, reach out to the contact information listed below this article.
Now through March 2022 – The Batesville Street Department will begin the process of curbside Christmas tree collection.
Jan. 8 – The Brookville Knights of Columbus is hosting the Joseph E. Stenger Memorial Scholarship Fund Benefit from 4 to 7:30 p.m. A chicken dinner will accompany the raffle to raise funds.
Jan. 10 – The Ripley County Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Room of the Ripley County Annex Building.
Jan. 10 – The Batesville Board of Works and Common Council will meet on the second floor of the Memorial Building in Batesville. The Board of Works meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and the council meeting will immediately follow.
Jan. 11 – The Ripley County Health Board will meet at 5 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room of the Ripley County Annex Building.
Jan. 17 – Ripley County government offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Day according to their holiday schedule.
Jan. 18 – The Ripley County Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room of the Ripley County Annex Building.
Jan. 18 – Amack’s Well is hosting its annual “Giveback” presentation at 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 – The Batesville Parks and Recreation Department will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Memorial Building in Batesville.
Jan. 21 – Batesville’s Economic Development Commission is meeting at 8 a.m. on the second floor of the Memorial Building in Batesville.
Jan. 23 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library is hosting a Bob Ross painting class. The cost is $25 per person if you use the coupon code from their website while purchasing your online tickets through the link listed on their events page.
Jan. 24 – The Ripley County Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room of the Ripley County Annex Building.
