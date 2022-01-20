BATESVILLE – Below is a list of the upcoming events in and around Batesville.
Now through February, The “Batesville Sky – Winter Wonder” light display is open to the public.
Jan. 22 – Certified Bob Ross instructor Karen Saunders will be leading a four-hour painting class beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Yellow Coreopsis class fee is $25 when using the coupon code from Batesville Memorial Public Library’s website while registering. Registration is required.
Jan. 23 – St. Anthony is hosting a bingo night from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy fish sandwiches, cole slaw and mac and cheese. Prizes as high as $4,200.
Jan. 25 – The Batesville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free, 90-minute Google training course beginning at 8 a.m. at Izzy’s at Hillcrest. Seating is limited; reserve your space at https://form.jotform.com/extendmarketingpartners/google2022training.
Jan. 29 – Reiki Bliss is hosting a Ladies Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central House in Napoleon. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by calling Kelly at (812) 756-0729.
Jan. 31 – Batesville Middle School is hosting an open house event from 5 to 6 p.m. featuring tours of the new music wing, office space and Commons upgrades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.