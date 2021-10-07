BATESVILLE – Below are the upcoming events in and around Batesville.
October – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Margaret Mary Health is asking local businesses and citizens to paint their windows pink or hang pink balloons and streamers to show your support.
Oct. 9 – The 34th Annual Ripley County Crop Hunger Walk takes place at 9:30 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Penntown. All proceeds go to alleviating hunger, 25% of which will be allocated to food pantries in Batesville, Delaware, Milan and Sunman.
Oct. 9 – Ripley County Community Foundation’s second Chalktoberfest takes place from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Batesville Shopping Village parking lot. The event is for 6th through 12th graders. The space is limited- sign up at https://forms.gle/izjaCwcKdS9fQugD9
Oct. 9 – Lee’s Country RV hosts second annual Boos and Brews event with games, food, tick-or-treating and a cornhole tournament from 12-5 p.m. The cornhole tourney begins at 5 p.m. and costs $20 per team. Beer is provided by Oldenburg’s Creek Bottom Brewery and will take place at Lee’s RV: 7211 E St Rd 46 in Batesville.
Oct. 9 – Versailles Main Street presents Eerie Town Tour at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person and includes tour, tales and snacks. Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting Pat’s Bulk Food which is also where the tour will begin.
Oct. 9 and 10 – The Batesville KOA is hosting an event called Halloween Weekend II. Participants are encouraged to decorate their campsite and join a Halloween costume party. Pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating and a haunted house will be provided. Call 812-932-1688 for more information.
Oct. 9 and 10 – Vogt Family Farm in Batesville hosts its 26th annual Pumpkin Festival the first four weekends in October. This event has free parking and free admission and features a pick your own pumpkin patch, petting zoo, pony rides, corn maze and more.
Oct. 11 – Mother Goose Lap sit is a weekly Batesville Memorial Public Library event at 10:00 a.m. The program is for children under 3 years old with their caregivers on a 1:1 ratio. This is a 30-minute program of books, rhymes and activities.
Oct. 12 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library hosts its Story Time with Mrs. Dickey every Tuesday at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. and takes place in the reading garden or the activity lab in the children’s area, depending on weather. There is also a free knitting class every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. in Meeting Room A. All skill levels are welcome. The library asks knitters to bring their own needle and yarn. The knitting class is an adult program.
Oct. 12 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library will host a Spirits of the World event with Dustin Pari of Ghost Hunters via Zoom. Register on the library’s website to view the virtual program from home or the library. This is an adult program.
Oct. 14 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library hosts its Thursday Crafternoon event from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will create a pumpkin from blue jean material. This is an adult program.
Oct. 15 and 16 – Haunted Village Tours of Metamora begin at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Building at the corner of Barnes and Main Street. It’s the only three-story building in the town. Tours cost $5 and last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets must be purchased online at oneofakind.shop or by calling 513-519-7746.
Oct. 16 – The Galley in Batesville is hosting a Natural Yeast cooking class. The price is $35 per person and will allow participants to make sourdough bread, pasta, crackers and tortillas.
