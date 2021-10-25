BATESVILLE – Upcoming events in and around Batesville are listed below.
October – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Margaret Mary Health is asking local businesses and citizens to paint their windows pink or hang pink balloons and streamers to show support.
Oct. 27 – Register to attend a RBSK webinar at 2 p.m. titled, “Tech Talk: Save the Scares for Halloween! How to Avoid Human Error in Cybersecurity.” Register online at https://batesvillein.com/event/tech-talk-save-the-scares-for-halloween-how-to-avoid-human-error-in-cybersecurity/
Oct. 28 – St. Andrews Health Campus is hosting a ghostly gathering! This free event invites the local community to trick-or-treat in costume at the assisted living facility. Treats and refreshments are provided.
Oct. 28 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library hosts the Great Pumpkin Walk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Costumes and trick-or-treat baskets to carry home prizes and goodies are encouraged. All kids are welcome! In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to Oct. 29.
Oct. 28 – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Florian in Osgood.
Oct. 30 – The Southeast Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at Liberty Park at 10 a.m. You can register for the 2-mile walk on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website. For more information, call Megan Roberson at 513-632-3816.
Oct. 30 – The Versailles State Park is hosting a costume contest beginning at 1 p.m. in the shelter house. Most original, best group and best overall will all be awarded prizes and trick-or-treating will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Judging for the campsite decorating contest will take place at 8 p.m.
Oct. 30 – The Bel Airs will perform at 7 p.m. at the Gibson Theatre. Tickets can be purchased on the theatre’s website.
Oct. 31 – The city’s parade and trick-or-treating begin at 6 p.m. The parade begins at Batesville Memorial Pool.
Nov. 4 – The Batesville Water & Gas Utility Service Board will hold its annual public meeting to discuss budgets for 2022 at noon Thursday, November 4, in City Council Chambers on the second floor in the Batesville City Hall Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street.
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE – Starting the week of October 25, the Rohe Construction schedule includes:
A crew will be paving on Coonhunters and Volz on Monday, October 25, weather permitting.
The paving crew will start on Mitchell Ave. on Tuesday, October 26, weather permitting. This will be done under flagging so be cautious of construction members.
Mulberry St. and Catherine will be closed for the entire week. Follow the detour signs.
Concrete work continues on South and Park Avenue. Both roads will remain open.
