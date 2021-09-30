BATESVILLE - Below are upcoming events in and around Batesville.
October – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Margaret Mary Health is asking local businesses and citizens to paint their windows pink or hang pink balloons and streamers to show your support.
Oct. 2 and 3 – Canal Days Festival takes place in Metamora the first weekend in October.
Oct. 2 - There will be a ribbon cutting event for the Sunshine Sisters plant shop at 9:30 a.m. at 120 S. Depot Street.
Oct. 2 – Batesville Memorial Public Library will hold a Bob Ross oil painting class at 10:30 a.m. There is a $25 fee for the workshop. Register at https://ebatesville.com/events/
Oct. 2 and 3 – Vogt Family Farm in Batesville hosts its 26th annual Pumpkin Festival the first four weekends in October. This event has free parking and free admission and features a pick your own pumpkin patch, petting zoo, pony rides, corn maze and more.
Oct. 2 – The Batesville Area Arts Council hosts the Annual Fiesta Hispana in conjunction with the Hispanic Community Advisory Committee from 3 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Park. Admission is free.
Oct. 2 – The Gibson Theatre is celebrating 100 years with a Mayberry Man showing at 7 p.m. and Levi Riggs will play music at 9 p.m. The Eureka Band will play music at 5:30 p.m. for the anniversary street party. A ribbon cutting will kick off the event at 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 – The Big T Golf Outing to celebrate the life of Todd Siebert while raising money for a good cause will begin at 11 a.m. at North Branch Golf Course. All proceeds go to ALS Association of Indiana.
Oct. 3 – Oldenburg’s Holy Family Church hosts their drive-thru festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Franciscan pet blessings, raffles and fried chicken and roast beef dinners will be available.
Oct. 4 – Mother Goose Lap Sit is a weekly Batesville Memorial Public Library event at 10 a.m. The program is for children under 3 years old with their caregivers on a 1:1 ratio. This is a 30-minute program of books, rhymes and activities.
Oct. 7 – Margaret Mary will be offering free coffee and scheduling mammograms from 7 to 9 a.m. under the umbrellas for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Oct. 7 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library hosts a needle felting class the first Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. For this class, participants are creating bats in the activity lab!
Oct. 7 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library hosts its ukulele club on the first and third Thursday of each month. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. and are open to anyone aged 10 and up.
Oct. 7 – The 22nd Annual Batesville Area Chamber Golf Outing was rescheduled due to rain and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club.
Oct. 7 – Carol Siebert is hosting a Community Night with Sandy Pickett performing live music at The Sherman from 7 to 10 p.m. The fundraiser event begins at 5 p.m. The Sherman will donate 25% of food and beverage sales to the Indiana Chapter of the ALS Association.
Oct. 8 – Need legal counsel? The Batesville Memorial Public Library hosts an Ask a Lawyer event from 10 to noon the second Friday of each month. They will not discuss criminal matters but will answer questions about family law, housing, expungement, driver’s license matters and more.
Oct. 9 – Ripley County Community Foundation’s second Chalktoberfest takes place from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Batesville Shopping Village parking lot. The event is for 6th through 12th graders. Space is limited. Sign up at https://forms.gle/izjaCwcKdS9fQugD9.
