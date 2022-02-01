BATESVILLE - Listed below is a list of the upcoming events in and around Batesville.
Now through Feb. 25 – The Batesville Sky Winter Wonder remains up and open to the public.
Feb. 3 through 5 - The Southeast Indiana Health Center's COVID strike team will offer vaccinations and testing from noon until 8 p.m. at 920 County Line Road in Batesville. Questions: 812-932-4515.
Feb. 3 – Weekly bingo is back at St. Louis! Doors open at 5:45 p.m., early birds at 7 p.m. and regular session begins around 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 – Large trash collection begins in Batesville at 5 a.m. Saturday. Rumpke will collect 10 large items four times a year. The next large trash collection is May 7.
Feb. 8 – The Southeast Indiana Health Center is hosting a community immunization clinic providing Covid vaccines from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 920 County Line Road in Batesville.
Feb. 9 through 12 - The Southeast Indiana Health Center's COVID strike team will offer vaccinations and testing from noon until 8 p.m. at 920 County Line Road in Batesville. Questions: 812-932-4515.
Feb. 10 - Weekly bingo is back at St. Louis! Doors open at 5:45 p.m., early birds at 7 p.m. and regular session begins around 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 – The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is hosting their annual art auction at Walhill Farms beginning at 6 p.m. This auction is vital for the BAAC Arts in Education programs which benefits students in all six area schools.
Feb. 12 – eBay 101: The Basics of Buying & Selling on eBay is a presentation hosted at the Batesville Memorial Public Library by Michael Ivankovich. The 90-minute event can be attended in person or over Zoom. It begins at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 12 – The Batesville Community Education Foundation is hosting a cash raffle during the boys home basketball game at BHS that afternoon. Proceeds will support BCEF grant funds.
