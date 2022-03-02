BATESVILLE - Listed below are the upcoming events in and around Batesville.
March 3 - St. Louis weekly bingo begins at 7 p.m. for Early Birds and 7:30 p.m. for the regular session at 17 E. St. Louis Place in Batesville. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Beginning March 3 - The Batesville Area Historical Center reopens after a two-month closure with their new "A Salute to our Veterans" exhibit. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from March through September.
March 6 - St. Louis Super Sunday bingo begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to the first 500 paid reservations. Guests can play all day for $100 and double their chances with a $50 extra packet. The event runs until 5 p.m. and has a $15,000 total payout.
March 10 through 12 - The Batesville Friends of the Library are hosting their Used Book & Media Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Batesville Library Annex Building.
March 12 - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 10th Annual Bowling Tournament from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Pollard's Bowl and Po's Pub in Versailles. For more information, visit the RCCC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.