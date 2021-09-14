BATESVILLE –
Sept. 16
9 to 5 p.m. – The Friends of Batesville Memorial Public Library host their used book and media sale Sept. 16-18. A $2 bag sale begins Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.
4 to 7 p.m. – Batesville Christian Church hosts “Party at the Park” event with dinner, inflatables and a 20 animal petting zoo provided by Honey Hill Farms. Event is located at Liberty Park.
Sept. 17
9 to 4 p.m. – The Sisters of St. Francis host “A Day of Quiet Renewal.” Cost is $20 to spend some time on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis and explore their library, take a walking tour of the shrines and experience spiritual direction with a Sister.
1 to 6 p.m. – The Batesville Rotary Club hosts a golf outing at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Sept. 18
8 a.m. to dusk – Murphy Wiffleball Tournament will feature daylong wiffleball games, raffles, prizes and concessions at the Batesville Youth Baseball Park.
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Batesville Mainopoly event will begin with the Batesville Farmer’s Market at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Touch A Truck event designed to allow children of all ages to explore and touch vehicles of all shapes and sizes is occurring from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $2 per person. ESPN’s cornhole professionals will begin the cornhole tournament behind Fifth Third Bank at 1 p.m. Next, the Fastest Kid in Town race kicks off at 2 p.m. The Mainopololy event will end with the Library’s Concert Series featuring Cathy Morris and Collage from 6 to 8 p.m.
5:30 to 11 p.m. – The Saint Louis Church hosts the annual Parish Festival featuring The Yorkridge Boys band, a cash raffle, games, a beer garden and Ertel’s Cellar wine for their adults only night (family day Sunday.) Pulled pork sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs are on the menu.
Sept. 19
10:45 to 12 p.m. – Sister Caroljean Willie presents “Faith, Travel and Religious Tour,” as a part of the Oldenburg Franciscan center’s Coffee Talks series.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Family Day at the St. Louis Church Parish Festival has a $5,000 cash raffle, beer garden, kids games, homemade ice cream, country store and the band Eureka. Menu includes fried chicken and roast beef dinners.
Sept. 23
10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Batesville Area Chamber hosts their 22nd Annual Golf Outing at the Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Sept. 24
4:30 p.m. – A ribbon cutting event will take place to celebrate completion of the Batesville Area Arts Council’s project on the Hillrom Training Center’s Clock Tower.
Sept. 25
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – The Community Church of Batesville is offering a free oil change, car wash and meal to those in need. Visit their website (icommnuitychurch.com) to make your appointment.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – The Batesville Area Arts Council is offering a free walking tour of more than 25 pieces of public art in and around downtown Batesville. Register for a time on BAAC’s website (baacindiana.org/registration) and show up to Veteran’s Park ten minutes before your tour time. Look for the Art Walk yard sign.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Applefest, presented by the Batesville Kiwanis, is back at Liberty Park. Join them for the apple pageant, live entertainment including The Eureka Band and Lone Wolf, arts, crafts, mums, a business expo, kids train rides and a Christmas cash split-the-pot raffle.
Sept. 26
