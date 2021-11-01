Nov. 2 – The Nourishing Connections grant is funding multiple educational efforts. The November 2 session will include group brainstorming of food product ideas as well as a guest speaker Amanda Deering, food safety laws/regulations expert from Purdue University. Amanda will share information and answer participant questions. This free event takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Galley in Batesville.
Nov. 4 – The Batesville Water & Gas Utility Service Board will hold its annual public meeting to discuss budgets for 2022 at noon Thursday, November 4, 2021, in City Council Chambers on the second floor of the Batesville City Hall Memorial Building at 132 S. Main St.
Nov. 4-6 – The Batesville Area Historical Society is hosting their “All Aboard” exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Nov. 5 – The Ripley County Community Foundation is hosting their Annual Day of Giving from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 E. George Street. The event offers donation matching opportunities.
Nov. 6 – Large trash collection in Batesville is taking place from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. No trees, electronics, construction materials, metal framing or construction materials are permitted. All items should be sealed in 4’ bundles not exceeding 75 pounds.
Nov. 6 – St. Anthony Harvest Bounty Draw Down begins with dinner at 5 p.m. at the church in Morris. Tickets are $20 and you must be 21+ to attend. Tickets must be purchased in advance and presented at the door to gain entry. Call 812-934-6218 to purchase your ticket.
Nov. 6 – The Masonic Lodge is hosting their monthly “all you can eat breakfast” from 6 to 10 a.m. Minimum donations are $5 for adults and $3.50 for children.
