October – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Margaret Mary Health is asking local businesses and citizens to paint their windows pink or hang pink balloons and streamers to show your support.
Oct. 21 – The Batesville Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Membership Appreciation Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 301 Shopping Village. The event features 10% off 2022 membership costs for new and existing members.
Oct. 22 – The Batesville Area Resource Center is hosting their annual Trunk or Treat at the Batesville Intermediate School. Pre-registration is available at https://www.batesvilleresourcecenter.com/trunk-or-treat
Oct. 23 – Webfest is happening at Weberding’s Carving Shop! Pumpkins and carving tools will be available for free pumpkin carving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments provided.
Oct. 23 – Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy group is hosting a Skate Jam from 4 to 8 p.m. under the umbrellas in downtown Batesville.
Oct. 23 – The 2nd Annual Harvest Fest will take place most of the day at Versailles State Park. There is a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. and a pumpkin carving contest from 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 24 – This is the last day to see the Umbrella Sky Project. It will be replaced by holiday lights within the next few weeks.
Oct. 28 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library hosts the Great Pumpkin Walk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Costumes and trick-or-treat baskets to carry home prizes and goodies are encouraged. All kids are welcome! In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to Oct. 29.
Oct. 28 – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual dinner and awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Florian in Osgood.
Oct. 30 – The Versailles State Park is hosting a costume contest beginning at 1 p.m. in the shelter house. Most original, best group and best overall will all be awarded prizes and trick-or-treating will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Judging for the campsite decorating contest will take place at 8 p.m.
Oct. 30 – The Bel Airs will perform at the Gibson Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the theatre’s website.
Oct. 31 – The city’s Halloween parade and trick-or-treating will begin at 6 p.m. The parade begins at Batesville Memorial Pool.
Nov. 4 – The Batesville Water & Gas Utility Service Board will hold its annual public meeting to discuss budgets for 2022 at noon November 4, in City Council Chambers on the second floor in the Batesville City Hall Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.