BATESVILLE – The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce has, in recent weeks, helped welcome three new businesses to the community via ribbon cutting ceremonies.
Those new businesses include Pickers Paradise Batesville at 18 E. Ripley Street. You can also visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pickersparadisebatesville.
Another new business is The Hiviz, which received the 2023 Startup Small Business of the Year from the Indiana Small Business Development Center.
The Hiviz is a woman-owned, family-run workwear and apparel company. You can visit their website at https://thehiviz.com/ for more information.
And the Batesville Kroger’s, 1034 N. Ind. 229, also had a ribbon cutting to celebrate various improvements and expanded options.
Information provided
