Batesville City Council approves land annexation

BATESVILLE - The Batesville City Council voted to approve Ordinance 11-2020, which relates to the annexation of 19.7 acres of land owned by LSL Holdings LLC at its meeting Monday night (December 14).
The land is located at the corner of State Road 129 and County Road 1350.
At its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, the Batesville Advisory Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the city council approves the land annexation. The land is zoned as R-2 for residential housing (single and two family residences).
The city council held a public hearing and the first reading of the ordinance at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 9.
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice informed the council the city will conduct a traffic study to determine whether stop signs or crosswalks should be installed at the intersection of Pearl Street and Depot Street as well as the intersection of South Street and Depot Street. The mayor also asked engineers to examine whether or not a crosswalk would be beneficial at the interaction of Pearl Street and Eastern Avenue.
Batesville Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates said the city is staying below budget as the year comes to a close.
The city’s 2021 budget was reviewed by the state and agreed to as presented. The city also received the second half of yearly tax payments from Ripley and Franklin Counties.
Mayor’s report
Mayor Bettice presented his monthly report to city councilmembers.
The mayor still has financial concerns about city funding for the next two years. He said the city will continue to be selective when choosing new projects.
The final day for city leaf collection is this Friday, Dec. 18. After Friday, leaves can be bagged and Rumpke Waste and Recycling will collect them with trash pick up. If a pile is too big to collect in bags, call the Batesville Street Department at (812) 934-4393.
Rumpke is altering some trash collection dates for the holidays.
Holiday trash collection dates for residents who live north of Pearl Street will not be changed and will remain Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 29. Residents who live south of Pearl Street will have their dates changed and garbage will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
The Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force has awarded grants to county businesses who applied for financial support after being negatively impacted by COVID-19. The state provided a $250,000 grant to the task force to help area businesses.
Mayor Bettice thanked all those who made the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting event a success, including Batesville Administrative Assistant Andrea Wade, the Batesville Street Department and the Batesville Beautification League.
Construction is still underway at the city’s new water plant. The road leading to the water plant needs to be finished and the interior of the building needs additional work. Construction is not expected to be completed until spring.
The mayor announced the city will receive $860,000 from the Community Crossing Matching Grant Program (CCMG). The funding will be used to pave additional city roads, for stormwater related work and other improvements.
The paving project will include Mitchell Avenue from Columbus Avenue to State Road 46, Mulberry Street from Columbus Avenue to Pearl Street, South Street from Park Avenue to Eastern Avenue, Coonhunters Road from 1400 North to approximately 135 feet north of Pohlman Street, Volz Street from Park Avenue to Sand Court and Park Avenue from Park Place to Central Avenue.
Batesville City Council Chambers are in the process of being upgraded with new cameras, a sound system and a new T.V. system. City council meetings should be live streamed once the new systems are in place.
Mayor's message on COVID-19
Mayor Bettice requested the public’s help in combating COVID-19 in the community. He said 365 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past month in the 47006 ZIP Code.
The mayor is especially concerned with the impact COVID-19 has on area hospitals.
All smaller regional hospitals between Batesville, Greensburg and Lawrenceburg are currently at capacity, according to Mayor Bettice.
He stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public, washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, maintaining social distance, coughing and sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and staying home if you’re sick.
Mayor Bettice said Margaret Mary Health is expecting to receive a shipment of the first COVID-19 vaccine shortly. In the first phase of the vaccine program, healthcare workers will be vaccinated.
The mayor said more vaccines are in the background and upcoming. More people will have the chance to be vaccinated as vaccines become more readily available. It will take months until the average person can be vaccinated.
COVID-19 testing is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood.
Upcoming council meetings
The city scheduled a special meeting, as customary for the end of the year, for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. The city will pay its bills for 2020 a final time before the end of the year at this meeting. The meeting is open to the public.
The next regularly scheduled Batesville City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in the council chambers at the Memorial Building.
Commented
