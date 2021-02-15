BATESVILLE - Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice provided a city council update after the council held its meeting Monday, Feb. 8.
The council approved Resolution #2-2021, which provides a five-year, 35 percent property tax abatement to Med Mizer Inc. based on the company investing $350,000 in real property at its facility.
The property is owned by St. Lazarus.
Med Mizer received a similar tax abatement from the city in 2017, which was used to install an addition on its building.
Mayor Bettice said the council voted to give the Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) $10,000 in Belterra Funds for its Umbrella Sky Project.
According to the BAAC’s request, the Umbrella Sky Project is an art installation that consists of hundreds of umbrellas strung on metal cables that appear to be floating in mid-air, bringing a shower of color and creating a beautiful scene while protecting pedestrians from the sun.
The BAAC’s goal is to feature the project in Batesville from June to October of 2021.
The concept originated in Portugal and has since been recreated in Paris, Pensacola, Pittsburgh and Dollywood Park in Tennessee.
Mayor Bettice will hold his State of the City Address at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. The address can be viewed online at the city’s website https://batesvilleindiana.us/.
Board of works
The board of works approved Cook Performance’s street closure request prior to the city council meeting.
The Cook Performance Olympics event will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. February 6. The following streets will be closed for the event: E. Pearl St. / N. Main Street intersection through W. Pearl St./S. Mulberry St. intersection and all streets that go through E. Pearl St. and W. Pearl St.
