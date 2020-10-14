BATESVILLE — The Batesville City Council and Board of Works met this past Monday evening and discussed a number of topics.
Board of works
The Batesville Board of Works approved street closures for two 5K events that will be held in the city.
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host its annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk and 10k Run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 26.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its first Here Comes Santa 5K from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12.
City council
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice swore in Abigail Burris as the Batesville Fire Department’s newest EMS member.
Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC) are required to attend one city council meeting per year. Two Batesville High School students and one Batesville Middle School student attended the meeting and introduced themselves to city council members.
BHS junior Zach Wade has been in MYC for five years and BHS freshman Landon Oldham has been in MYC for four years. BMS 7th grader Vince Wilson is participating in his first year of MYC.
Mayor Bettice recognized Batesville resident Evalena Kuntz who was awarded a 2020 Golden Hoosier Award by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Kuntz, who has a child with Down syndrome, has advocated for those with special needs for decades, according to the mayor.
Kuntz has also made supplies for homeless individuals in Cincinnati and has created dresses, blankets and other supplies for those in need in Haiti.
During the council meeting, Aaron Sloan and his family thanked Batesville Police Officer Travis Cook for helping them escape from a fire at their residence at 106 Park Ave. on Aug. 31.
The council then voted to approve Resolution 6-2020. This resolution sets appropriations and tax rates for the City of Batesville for the year 2021 and approves the city’s 2021 budget to be sent off to the Department of Local Government Finance.
The council also approved Resolution 7-2020. This resolution relates to appropriation deductions by the city for its 2021 budget. The city will reduce its budget for 2020 by a little less than $1.5 million and transfer the money to next year’s budget.
Park Avenue Realty Agent Bruce Rippe asked the council to install stop signs in the city near the old Romweber Campus, which Park Avenue Realty owns.
Rippe requested the addition of stop signs at the corner of Pearl Street and Depot Street heading east and westbound. Rippe also requested stop signs at the intersection of South Street and Depot Street.
Rippe said aging residents at the Romweber Campus are having issues crossing the street due to traffic in the area. He believes the addition of stop signs will make the area safer for residents.
Council members decided they will draft an ordinance to add stop signs at the locations mentioned above. The ordinance will be presented at next month’s city council meeting.
Batesville City Councilman Jim Fritsch discussed establishing an unified overlay system for the historic district in Batesville’s downtown area. Creating an overlay system would give the city the ability to set guidelines on how the historic district should look as future additions, renovations and building projects occur.
Mayor Bettice said guidelines must not be overbearing where it makes it too complicated for someone to build or renovate a building in Batesville.
The council and mayor will have further discussions to explore the possibility of drafting an overlay system.
Mayor’s report
The mayor provided an update on Trick-Or-Treating this year in Batesville. The article can be found in today’s publication of the Daily News or on our website at https://www.greensburgdailynews.com/news/local_news/batesville-mayor-provides-update-on-halloween/article_ad44a330-0d81-11eb-b240-7791425d23b0.html.
The Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force was awarded a $250,000 grant from the state to provide financial support for businesses in Ripley County who’ve been impacted by COVID-19.
Eligibility information, requirements, guidelines and applications are available through the Ripley County Economic Development website at ripleycountyedc.com. Applications may also be picked up at the Welcome Center in Versailles, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce or the Memorial Building.
Applications must be postmarked by this Friday, Oct. 16. For questions, contact Executive Director of Ripley County Economic Development Gary Norman by phone at 812-689-4344 or by email gnorman@ripleycountyedc.com.
Mayor Bettice reminded local residents Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m that day.
For early voting locations and hours, contact the local clerk’s office. Contact the Ripley County Clerk at 812-689-4783 or the Franklin County Clerk at 765-647-5111.
Large trash pick-up will begin in Batesville at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The city has a list of acceptable large trash items on its website https://batesvilleindiana.us/.
The 2020 Census has been extended through the end of October.
Those who have not responded to the census can fill the questionnaire online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. The census is important to small communities as it helps determine the amount of funding received for things like roads and schools.
The COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood is still open. Testing is free and takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday through Friday.
Appointments can be set up in advance online or walk-ins are accepted.
Mayor Bettice said the city’s annual paving project should begin next week and the city’s leaf pick up service began this Monday.
The city is in the process of retrofitting new energy efficient LED light bulbs in the majority of its buildings. The project costs approximately $20,000 and has a four year break even point.
The city will accept bids for garbage collection at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Memorial Building. The contract is scheduled to be awarded at the board of works and public safety meeting on Monday, Nov. 9.
The next Batesville City Council Meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 in the council chambers (Memorial Building, second floor).
