BATESVILLE — A months-long discussion over the abolishment of the Batesville City Court came to a vote at this week’s city council meeting.
After the second reading of an ordinance to dissolve the court the council deadlocked in a 2-2 vote, allowing the court to continue to operate.
Established in 1971 with the adoption of Chapter 37 in the Batesville City Code, the City Court operates at a cost of about $95,000 per year. With one staff member going to part-time employment, that cost will be around $75,000 in 2023. However, the court has only brought in about $10,000 this year, according to a PowerPoint presentation presented by Councilman Darrick Cox.
“There’s no ill will towards the City Court on my part, but everything comes at a cost,” Cox said. “The court is currently underutilized, unnecessary and costly.”
Cox argued in favor of reallocating the money currently used to support the court in favor of improving the community in other ways. He also noted that this decision could be reversed by drafting an ordinance if it became apparent that vacating the court was a mistake.
Judge John Kellerman presides over the court. He explained the benefits of the court and said it is a public service which is unlikely to ever turn a profit.
“I think once it’s [the court] gone, it’s gone forever,” Kellerman said. “There’s a reason why I ran for this job: it’s because I think it’s worthwhile.”
City Court responsibilities include civil cases for disputes of $3,000 or less and criminal cases or traffic violations involving one year or less in jail.
The Batesville City Court has jurisdiction in both Franklin and Ripley counties.
Local practicing attorney Blaine Timonera previously spoke in favor of retaining the court. Former City Court Judge Kristen Weiler spoke in favor of dissolution.
Councilmen Cox and Jim Fritsch voted to abolish the court, while Bill Flannery and Tracy Rohlfing voted to keep it. In Council President John Irrgang’s absence, a tie-breaking vote did not take place.
This conversation began after councilmen and Mayor Bettice were made aware that a decision over whether to abolish or continue the city court can only take place before an election year. The earliest the council can decide on this issue now is the year before the 2027 city elections.
