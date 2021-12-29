BATESVILLE – Beginning January 4, Rohe Construction will begin to work on the water main on Boehringer Street and Walnut Street. The intersection should remain open.
The construction crew will work their way east to Main Street. This section of Boehringer will be closed for approximately a week. Weather permitting.
Rohe Construction will then start at the intersection of Boehringer and Main Street once the first section is completed and move South to E. Pearl Street.
Both intersections will remain closed until the project is completed, which is estimated at 2 weeks. All work is weather permitting.
There will be one crosswalk open from Boehringer to E. Pearl Street for pedestrians to cross Main Street.
Mayor Mike Bettice, John Irrgang and Brad Dreyer currently compose Batesville’s City Board of Works. The group is responsible for law enforcement and fire protection as specified in I.C. 36-8. They also oversee streets, sanitation, transportation and sewers. The board applies for state funding each year to continue to improve local infrastructure.
