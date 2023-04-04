BATESVILLE, Indiana. – Discover Batesville has a clear mission: to promote economic vitality, community prosperity, and quality of life for businesses, residents and visitors.
Those involved with the city’s economic development efforts are excited that their newly redesigned website helps fulfill the mission, showcasing all that Batesville has to offer.
Whether it’s top-rated schools, excellent healthcare, or through workforce development and training programs, Batesville is investing in its future and fostering economic growth throughout the community.
The revamped site launched Thursday, March 30.
“One of our priorities was to make information more easily accessible to both site selectors and the public through demographic data about our city, as well as maps and links to relevant resources,” said Sarah Lamping, Economic Development Director for the City of Batesville. “Also being recognized for the passion and details that went into developing a first-class, yet informative economic and community development website featuring the workings of a robust plan and marketing strategy, is rewarding.”
Prior to relaunching, the website was submitted for consideration in the Website Design/Government category with the AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. The newly redesigned website received recognition, a 2023 Honorable Mention.
The Batesville Marketing Coalition – comprised of the Economic and Community Development Directors from the City of Batesville, representatives from the Economic Development Commission, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Batesville Main Street – launched www.DiscoverBatesville.com in 2022.
Coalition members are excited about the new expanded site, which features more than 80 user-friendly and informative pages with vibrant photography to attract quality businesses, investors, residents and visitors.
For more information, additional details, or to join the e-newsletter, visit www.DiscoverBatesville.com or contact Lamping at slamping@batesville.in.gov or (812) 933-6113.
