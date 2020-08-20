The Batesville FFA Livestock Team was able to complete their season this past week at the State FFA Livestock Evaluation CDE. The contest was held at the Tipton County Fairgrounds, rather than Purdue University, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Despite the general hurdles, Batesville FFA was well represented.
Sarah Ronnebaum led the team, she was 7th in Sheep, 9th in Beef, and 10th in the reasons division, this landed her a 7th Overall finish individually. Shalee Harrington added in a 9th in the swine division.
The team consisted of Ronnebaum, Harrington, Josh Honnert and Kaityln Sarringhaus, of which finished 9th Overall in the FFA division.
