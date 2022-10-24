BATESVILLE - FFA members gathered on October 17 to discuss new and unfinished business. Several members were recognized for their recent success in area competitions.
On September 20, Batesville FFA Soils Teams competed at the Area One contest. The team consisting of Luke Meer (1st), Adam Meer (2nd), Rhea Miller (7th), and Paul Meer (15th) placed first as a team. The team consisting of Jason Honnert (10th), John Meer (17th), and Zach Amerger (30th) placed fifth as a team. Both teams qualified for state.
On October 15 the teams competed at the state soils contest. The team consisting of Luke Meer, Adam Meer, Rhea Miller, and Paul Meer placed 8th as a team overall. The team consisting of Jason Honnert, John Meer, and Zach Amberger placed 46th as a team overall.
Furthermore, the State Livestock Skillathon Contest was also discussed. Two teams competed at the state contest on October 1. The FFA team consisting of Onika Struewing (1st), Blake Belter (2nd), Anna Bergmann (5th), and Kaitlyn Sarringhaus (8th) were state champions, bringing home the first place title as a team!
The 4-H team placed 10th overall, consisting of Leanne Ludwig (22nd), Kane Nuhring (24th), Eva Struewing (36th), and Alexis Koch (45th). The success of John Meer, Luke Meer, and Adam Meer taking first place at the tractor building contest in Brookville was discussed.
Additionally, details about Batesville FFA chapter traveling to the National FFA Convention were mentioned.
Finally, the Batesville FFA chapter on Halloween will be trick-or-treating for canned goods in Oldenburg, Hillendale and Farmington to donate to local food banks.
