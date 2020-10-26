Batesville FFA Skillathon Team earns state 4-H title

BATESVILLE – The Batesville FFA held their third meeting on October 19th with 26 members present. Many topics were discussed such as past contests and upcoming fundraisers.
The Batesville FFA Chapter is having their annual fruit sales open through November 9th. Florida’s Finest Fruit, cheese, peanuts and BBQ sauce are available for order.
If you would like to place an order, any Batesville FFA member can be contacted, or you can contact Batesville High school and ask to speak to Mrs. Cassie Wallpe.
The chapter members have been extremely busy prepping for the State Livestock Skill-a-thon and State Soils contests.
The Skillathon team earned the State 4-H title. Onika Struewing led the team placing 1st, Blake Belter 4th, followed by Shalee Harrington 5th, and Anna Burgmann 6th.
The soils team also competed at area 1 soils contest with 3 area teams consisting of Jason Emsweller 1st, Josh Honnert, Hannah Nunlist 4th, Paul Meer 5th, Luke Meer 8th, Rhea Miller 26th, Jed Werner 29th, John Meer 37th, Kyle Williamson 39th, Brooks Werner 40th, and Gabe Shrank 51st. The first place team of Emsweller, Honnert, L Meer, and P Meer then advanced to State contest, finishing 15th.
