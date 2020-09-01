BATESVILLE – Batesville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 106 N. Park Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
Fire crews and law enforcement arrived within moments to discover the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames.
While on scene, firefighters were informed that a person was potentially trapped inside the residence. Firefighters immediately began search and rescue efforts which led to the discovery of the victim.
As a result, our community has experienced a fire fatality. Batesville fire and Rescue will not be releasing the name of the deceased at this time.
A total of nine residents of the home were displaced as a result of the fire.
The fire remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office.
Batesville Fire & Rescue was provided mutual aid by Morris Volunteer Fire Department and Oldenburg Eagle Fire Department and assisted by the Batesville Police Department and the Red Cross.
